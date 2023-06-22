Binance launches services in Kazakhstan amid troubles in the US and Europe

Crypto exchange Binance has announced launching digital asset platform in Kazakhstan, following obtaining permanent license from the AIFC Financial Services Authority (AFSA) last year.
In the announcement from Wendesday, Binance detailed that the new platform will offer users trading and custody of digital assets, deposit and withdrawal of fiat currencies and conversion services to Kazakhstani users.
Over the past year, regulators in Kazakhstan have taken significant steps towards the development of the cryptocurrency industry. Binance has provided assistance to Kazakhstan in the development of a legislative framework and a general policy for the regulation of crypto assets, as well as in the implementation of various educational initiatives, including for government and law enforcement agencies and regulators.
Binance is effectively collaborating with five regulatory entities within the country, including the AIFC Financial Services Authority (AFSA), the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency, and the Financial Monitoring Agency, to ensure smooth operations. Furthermore, the crypto exchange plans to expand the trading platform in the near future.
Zhaslan Madiyev, General Manager of Binance Kazakhstan, added:
Thanks to constantly being in touch with Kazakhstan regulators, by the end of the year we plan to significantly expand the product line for users of the local cryptocurrency exchange, as well as to have no less than 100 digital assets approved and available on the platform.
