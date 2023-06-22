Binance launches services in Kazakhstan amid troubles in the US and Europe

Crypto exchange Binance has announced launching digital asset platform in Kazakhstan, following obtaining permanent license from the AIFC Financial Services Authority (AFSA) last year.

In the announcement from Wendesday, Binance detailed that the new platform will offer users trading and custody of digital assets, deposit and withdrawal of fiat currencies and conversion services to Kazakhstani users.

The new platform follows Binance reducing its presence in Europe by exiting Cyprus and the Netherlands. Additionally, the crypto exchange is being investigated for money laundering by French regulators and is being sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The platform launch in Kazakhstan comes as the local government is seeking to develop the country’s crypto industry.