Binance invests in venture fund Nomad Capital

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of Binance, has invested in a new cryptocurrency venture fund called Nomad Capital.
This investment is part of Binance’s ongoing efforts to promote the digital assets industry. Nomad Capital, in its blog post, stated that it adopts a proactive approach to help portfolio companies expand and succeed. The company’s goal is to offer various forms of value to its portfolios, including product guidance, business expansion, tokenomics planning, talent recruitment, and token launch strategy.
Nomad Capital is committed to partnering with our portfolio companies to help them achieve their full potential. Binance’s values and culture have a profound impact on our team and our approach to investing. We are incredibly grateful for Binance’s support and trust. This investment will further propel us forward in our mission to advance the growth of the crypto industry.
The financing terms and amount allocated for Nomad Capital’s development have not been disclosed by Binance Labs, according to the information provided on Wednesday.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.