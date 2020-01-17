TemTum launches near-instant crypto payments through mobile wallets and messaging apps

TemTum, the quantum-secure, ultra-fast, carbon-neutral cryptocurrency network, has just announced the launch of its iOS and Android mobile wallet application.

The TemTum network allows any internet-connected device to conduct transactions, including phones, drones, watches, and cars. Clients will now be able to manage their TemTum cryptocurrency with security and simplicity. TemTum was independently tested and audited by BSI (British Standards Institution) Cybersecurity and Information Resilience.

The temtum mobile wallet application allows for seamless transactions across all devices and works similar to a bank account, in order to be both a repository for currencies and a mechanism for completing transactions. Transactions are completed within 12 seconds, compared to 1-2 business days in traditional banking, and every transaction is confirmed by a decentralized network.

TemTum’s keyboard payment functionality allows anyone to send TemTum via any mobile messaging application, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Telegram.