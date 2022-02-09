Pico launches Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse

Pico, a technology, software, data and analytic services provider, has strengthened the capabilities of its Corvil Analytics product suite, with the launch of Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse. The new solution helps business make faster, more effective decisions.

Through streamed data from Corvil’s network, Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse offers visibility into transaction execution quality to connect client trading behavior with execution path and counterparty performance.

The platform provides real-time visibility at a basic level from individual trades to aggregate transaction outcomes. With it, clients can see into technology stack performance and its impact on trading.

Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse also provides aggregate transaction flow monitoring, which allows isolation for specific clients, strategies, order types and counterparties. This helps to reveal how execution path, component latency and market destinations impact trading success.