Pico launches Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse

Pico, a technology, software, data and analytic services provider, has strengthened the capabilities of its Corvil Analytics product suite, with the launch of Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse. The new solution helps business make faster, more effective decisions.
Through streamed data from Corvil’s network, Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse offers visibility into transaction execution quality to connect client trading behavior with execution path and counterparty performance.
The platform provides real-time visibility at a basic level from individual trades to aggregate transaction outcomes. With it, clients can see into technology stack performance and its impact on trading.
Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse also provides aggregate transaction flow monitoring, which allows isolation for specific clients, strategies, order types and counterparties. This helps to reveal how execution path, component latency and market destinations impact trading success.
The new solution also offers full trade traceability from issuer to market to isolate degraded decision and transmission latencies, transaction completeness monitoring and reconciliation across inter and intra-plant to detect lost messages and discrepancies in real-time.
Clients can also benefit from live order state monitoring to track open position, close open orders and reconcile client/market records after component failure. Machine learning and analytic alerts to detect problems in real-time to mitigate business impact are also available, as well as client-quality reporting, to provide brand-aligned execution transparency to clients and internal stakeholders.
Roland Hamann, Chief Technology Officer & Head of APAC at Pico, said:
As the de facto standard for real-time performance analytics for capital markets, Corvil Analytics plays a crucial role in providing unique visibility and intelligence to assure the speed, transparency, and compliance of trading infrastructure. As trading systems become more complex and faster, we continue to invest in innovation that meets performance demands and advances our analytics capabilities. Corvil’s high throughput, lossless, granularly time-stamped trading data capture provides an incredibly rich data source that can be used for broader analytics and use cases including trade analytics. Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse elevates high-fidelity data to new business stakeholders to deliver precision insights, ultimately helping them realize further value from their Corvil investments.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.