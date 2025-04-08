Integral’s tech chosen by Mauritius Commercial Bank to enhance eFX platform

The decision to partner with Integral fits the Bank’s commitment to upgrade its single dealer trading platform, MCB Wave . By leveraging Integral’s white-label solutions, MCB is able to offer a fully branded platform, showcasing a sleek, modern, and client-centric design. MCB’s domestic and international corporate and institutional clients can enjoy the platform’s ease of use, efficiency, and future-forward features.

Integral, a leading currency technology provider to the financial markets, has today announced that the Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) has integrated its technology to transform the Bank’s eFX platform, to enhance its customer value proposition and deliver on its expansive growth plans.

Notably, this initiative aims to extend their network across sub-Saharan Africa and the wider continent to benefit from improved FX pricing and liquidity provision via MCB’s highly efficient, sophisticated technology offering.

The agnostic and scalable nature of Integral’s solutions ensures seamless integration with other systems and workflows, delivering an intuitive user experience. By automating its pricing distribution using Integral’s technology, MCB positions itself as a liquidity provider and enables its partners and clients to easily and quickly access accurate, reliable and highly competitive pricing, across a large number of currency pairs.

Kabir Ramburn, Head of Business Management – Financial Markets at MCB, said:

“Integrating Integral’s technology as the operational heartbeat of our eFX trading platform means we’re able to provide enhanced digital FX trading capabilities for our clients, encapsulated in a slick, practical user interface. As we continue to develop our network, both within Africa and globally, this partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing premium client service underpinned by an exceptional technological infrastructure.”

Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, added: