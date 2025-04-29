Exness takes the spotlight at Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025

Exness wrapped up a successful appearance at Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025, held from 23 to 24 April at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. The company was awarded the title of ‘Most Innovative Broker’ in recognition of its forward-thinking approach to trading and continuous drive to reshape industry standards.

The two-day event brought together financial experts, brokers, fintech pioneers, and traders from across the region for a deep dive into the future of finance.

During the expo, Wael Makarem, Exness Senior Market Strategist, participated in two standout sessions that sparked strong engagement from attendees. In a panel discussion titled “AI & Blockchain: The Future of Investment & Risk Management,” he joined fellow experts to explore how these transformative technologies are changing the way investors think about opportunity and risk.

On the second day, Wael returned to the stage with an interactive keynote, “The Psychology of the Trader,” unpacking the emotional and cognitive forces that drive trading decisions and inviting the audience to reflect on the role that mindset, discipline, and self-awareness play in long-term performance.

Speaking about the expo, Mohammad Amer, Exness Regional Commercial Director, commented,

“Being recognized as the Most Innovative Broker is a proud moment. But for us, it’s just as important to be on the ground—connecting face-to-face, listening to traders, partners, and industry peers. These conversations help us stay close to what truly matters and ensure we’re building something that meets the evolving needs of the trading community.”

Founded in 2008, Exness is a global multi-asset broker with the mission to reshape the online trading industry. Since its inception, the company’s goal has been to create the ultimate trading experience through large-scale investment in technology and infrastructure. Their fresh approach resonates with traders around the world, growing Exness into one of the most prominent retail brokers in the sector.