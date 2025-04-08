Exness returns to iFX EXPO LATAM 2025: A Diamond sponsor focused on affiliate growth

Exness, one of the world’s largest retail brokers, has announced its participation as the Diamond sponsor of the upcoming iFX EXPO Latin America 2025, which will take place from 9 to 10 April. This premier event offers a valuable platform for affiliates to explore collaborative opportunities with Exness and learn about the advantages of partnering with a broker renowned for its commitment to transparency and award-winning affiliate offerings.

As part of its participation, Martin Scariati, Exness Affiliate Manager, will speak on the discussion panel titled “E-Trading Marketing: Digitalize to Capitalize.” The session will explore the evolving challenges and opportunities in digital marketing within the Latin American trading ecosystem. The discussion will also examine the importance of trust, local payment methods, and cultural nuance in turning leads into loyal traders.

Miguel Marcos, Exness Regional Commercial Director, commented, “Our partnership with iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 reflects our dedication to fostering strong relationships within the affiliate community. We are excited to be part of this event, interact with affiliates and partners, and share our insights on what makes Exness the right partner.”

Affiliates attending the expo are invited to visit Exness at booth 19 to discover its comprehensive partnership programs. For more information about Exness Affiliates, interested parties can click here.

Exness is a global multi-asset broker that was founded in 2008 with the mission to reshape the online trading industry. Since its inception, the company’s goal has been to create the ultimate trading experience through large-scale investment in technology and infrastructure. Their fresh approach resonated with traders around the world, growing Exness into one of the most prominent retail brokers in the sector. With a strong balance sheet, Exness now brings its deep liquidity offering to brokers and other financial institutions.