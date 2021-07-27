$30 million investment secured by Paystone to accelerate growth

Financial services firm, Paystone has been able to bolster its finances with an investment of $30 million. Crédit Mutuel Equity, a private equity provider from France, has provided a significant boost in funds. The new investment is part of Paystone’s plan to grow at a rapid pace. It will also use a portion of the funds to enhance the quality of its payment and customer engagement platform.

Paystone provides its customers with the ability to take payments and increase engagement levels for their business. The platform is fully integrated, so both aspects of what it offers can be implemented into the current service that a company provides.

The engagement tools that Paystone offers tend to be in the form of loyalty schemes and gift cards. This is geared towards providing customers with added value and therefore retaining their custom in the long term.