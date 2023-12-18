Shares for Ozempic parent company, Novo Nordisk, rise 42% in 2023

Shares of Novo Nordisk, the maker of the diabetes drug Ozempic, are said to have risen 42% this year, according to Bloomberg data released over the weekend, with investors predicting the big pharma company to reach a potential net worth of $100bn by 2030. The dramatic climb made Novo Europe’s biggest registered company this year.

On Sunday, 17th December, industry experts noted that while the firm has grown rapidly in 2023, keeping momentum throughout 2024 will be noticeably harder, with investors predicting only a 9% upside on average for next year.

Portfolio manager at Antipodes Partners, Nick Cameron, noted 2024 investor predictions:

[Novo is] an excellent R&D company, and they’re very well managed. We can’t make the valuation work at these levels.

Ailsa Craig, co-manager of the International Biotechnology Trust, also suggested that many investors are unsure whether “Lilly and Novo have run their course”. Craig continued:

Have the huge sales numbers been factored into their valuations now, and is it sort of a bubble? That’s a big debate.

Novo’s upcoming obesity medication, CagriSema, is currently in advanced clinical trials and is said to help patients shed approximately 25% of their body weight. The company has admitted to being on the hunt for contracts surrounding CargiSema to ensure its 2024 results live up to this year’s standards. Ozempic’s GLP-1 drug also helps to treat mild dementia symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease.