FCA warns against Bank of America clone firm

The Financial Conduct Authority has issued a warning against a clone firm impersonating the Bank of America.

According to the UK regulator, the imposter firm is using a domain boa-eu.com.

The Bank of America, N.A. is the real, registered and authorized entity by the FCA with Firm Reference Number: 124642. The domain the real entity uses is bankofamerica.com.