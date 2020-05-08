Cayley Investment Management fined $150,000 for wash sales

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) ordered Mehran Khorrami and his New York firm, Cayley Investment Management, LLC (CIM) to pay a fine in the amount of $150,000 for engaging in wash sales and non-competitive transactions.

CFTC found that Khorrami as representative of CIM, engaged in multiple wash sales and non-competitive transactions for client accounts. The transactions contained foreign currency, crude oil and gold futures contracts.