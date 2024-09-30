XS.com Announces Partnership With Brokeree For Advanced Copy Trading Solutions

On Monday, the multi-asset brokerage platform XS.com announced a partnership with Brokeree that will introduce advanced copy trading solutions for its global clientele.

The integration of Brokeree’s copy trading solution is a step forward in XS.com’s ongoing effort to equip clients with cutting-edge tools.

The feature allows traders to mirror the strategies of experienced and successful market participants in real-time.

The development is, according to the broker, particularly valuable for new traders seeking to learn from seasoned professionals and diversify their portfolios.

Novice traders are able to leverage the copy trading feature to connect with peers and learn from the investment strategies of top performers.

Conversely, experienced traders can build a following and monetise their expertise by sharing valuable trading insights and strategies.

Furthermore, XS.com said its copy trading service will provide real-time tracking and performance analytics, enabling users to monitor their investments and adjust strategies as needed.

Importantly, XS.com says that while offering access to top-performing traders, the service prioritises user control, with customisable risk management settings allowing clients to tailor the system to their individual risk tolerance and financial goals.

“In the highly competitive world of financial trading, staying ahead requires more than just access to markets; it demands continuous innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ needs,” said Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com.

He added: “Our partnership with Brokeree Solutions to offer Copy Trading reflects our desire to democratize access to professional-grade trading tools. By providing a solution that allows clients to mirror the trades of experienced professionals, we are helping to create a more inclusive, educational, and potentially more profitable environment for all.”