EBS launches upgraded version of EBS Direct Platform

Electronic trading platforms and technology services provider in FX markets and part of CME Group, EBS, lanched a EBS Direct platform.
First launched in 2013, EBS Direct is a relationship-based quote-driven market and supports disclosed, as well as non-disclosed trading via a GUI and API.
The updated version of EBS Direct offers customer trading on EBS Direct better processing times – below 50 microseconds – and faster market data. This enhancement will improve price discovery, provide greater certainty of execution and significantly advance fill ratios for market participants.
Jeff Ward, Global Head of EBS, said:
Providing our customers with unparalleled OTC FX liquidity and best-in class technology that dramatically improves latency and the execution experience for our customers is of the utmost importance to EBS.
The next generation EBS Direct platform is 10x faster than our legacy platform, and the underlying technology will enable us to further innovate by rolling out new products, order types and execution logics in the future.
Mohamed Braham, Global Head of FIC Trading, Societe Generale, added:
It has been a pleasure to work with the EBS team and establish Societe Generale as one of the first clients on the new EBS Direct platform. We are excited by the potential for further improvement in our OTC FX trading and the efficiencies that will stem as a result.
Currently, EBS is taking new API customers for the new EBS Direct platform. The company plans include additional elements as the migration of manual Workstation users on the platform will continue through the second half of the year.