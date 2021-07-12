EBS launches upgraded version of EBS Direct Platform

Electronic trading platforms and technology services provider in FX markets and part of CME Group, EBS, lanched a EBS Direct platform.

First launched in 2013, EBS Direct is a relationship-based quote-driven market and supports disclosed, as well as non-disclosed trading via a GUI and API.

The updated version of EBS Direct offers customer trading on EBS Direct better processing times – below 50 microseconds – and faster market data. This enhancement will improve price discovery, provide greater certainty of execution and significantly advance fill ratios for market participants.