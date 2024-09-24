ATFX Relocates MT Trading Servers to Hong Kong and London

Online trading platform ATFX has relocated all of its MT Trading servers to Equinix Data Centers in Hong Kong and London, the company revealed on Monday.

The move is aimed at optimising services for clients across China, Southeast Asia, Australia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America, ensuring faster and more stable trading experiences, according to the company.

By partnering with Equinix, a colocation and interconnection vendor, ATFX said it has leveraged the company’s network infrastructure to enhance performance and resiliency.

Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX Group, stated: “We are committed to delivering the highest quality trading services to our global clients. By relocating all trading servers to Equinix, we not only enhance trading speed and stability globally but also lay a solid foundation for future technological innovations and market expansions.”

The relocation project involved a redesign of the entire MT server data centre and network infrastructure.

“This upgrade represents not only an enhancement of the existing system but also a strategic layout for future growth,” the company said.

ATFX currently operates 9 MT4/MT5 servers, which have now been expanded to the ATFXGM22 server to meet rising customer demand.

Moreover, the company said the relocation project optimised its global connectivity network, resulting in a significant improvement in network connection speeds.

They revealed that recent latency tests showed a 60% to 150% reduction in latency across different service regions.