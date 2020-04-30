Is Uranium the next commodity to run?

In September 2019, the World Nuclear Association produced a report modelling a predicted divergence in the supply and demand curve globally for uranium. The report showed demand outstripping supply from 2023.

In other words, there is a looming uranium supply and demand mismatch and the Association believes the uranium industry is only a couple of years away from firing again, leaving behind fears of another Fukushima.

There is reason to be positive about nuclear energy: it could play a crucial role in the decarbonisation of the world.

Such is the shift in thinking around nuclear’s role to combat climate change, that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is making the rounds in Washington to persuade the US Congress to spend billions of dollars over the next decade for pilot projects to test new designs for nuclear power reactors.

Gates has said he would personally invest $1 billion and raise $1 billion more in private capital, in combination with federal funds for a pilot of Terrapower’s never-before-used nuclear technology.

Gates founded Terrapower in 2016, so has a vested interest.

Nuclear is ideal for dealing with climate change, because it is the only carbon-free, scalable energy source that’s available 24 hours a day,” Gates said in his year-end public letter. “The problems with today’s reactors, such as the risk of accidents, can be solved through innovation.

The US is looming large as a key player in the reinvigoration of the nuclear industry.