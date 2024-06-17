India’s Economic Boom Opens Investment Opportunities

Since the start of 2024, India’s stock market has grabbed investor interest. This booming economy positioned itself as the fourth-largest globally, and over the past year, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Senex and the Nifty 50 indices grew by more than 20%.

Analysts believe India’s developing economy presents an ideal investment climate. The country’s overall economy is on track to grow by approximately 7.6% in the present financial year.

According to CNBC, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, executive director of the IMF, described India’s economic landscape as “easily” the fastest-growing economy worldwide. The media outlet reported that Kevin T Carter, the founder and CEO of emerging markets investment firm EMQQ Global, confirmed this view and stated:

India is the perfect emerging market. There are a lot of people; they’re young, they’re growing, and they want to buy stuff.

Statistics indicate more than 40% of India’s population is younger than 25. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) predicted a spike in consumer spending, as approximately 100 million people in India will be economically empowered by 2027. CNBC cited James Thom, senior investment director of Asian equities at Abrdn, who, in a note to clients, wrote:

India remains one of the best-performing equity markets this year, underpinned by the world’s fastest-growing major economy and a resilient macro backdrop.

He emphasised the “real estate boom” and “robust infrastructure capex structure”. Foreign, non-Indian investors cannot directly purchase stocks through online trading portals. They can, however, access this vibrant market through mutual or exchange-traded funds (ETFs).