Daily market commentary: Today’s sterling weakness can be attributed to a delay in the lifting of the social distancing measures in the UK

FOREX

The pound is losing ground against both the euro and the dollar during early Monday trading. Today’s moderate sterling weakness can be attributed to market expectations of a delay in the lifting of the social distancing measures still in place in the UK, which was scheduled for June 21. According to reports in the press, Boris Johnson will later today announce that the final stage of lifting Covid restrictions will be postponed for four weeks, following a sharp rise in new cases of the disease since early June. It is unlikely that the formal announcement of the delay will trigger any sharp currency movements, as it won’t come as a shock. However, should Johnson surprise the markets by confirming the end of restriction on June 21, the pound would be likely to reverse this morning’s losses.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior analyst, ActivTrades