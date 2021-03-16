Daily market commentary: Stocks opened higher from London to Zurich

GOLD

The weak recovery of gold over the last few days faces a fresh challenge with tomorrow’s Federal Reserve meeting. Investors are not looking for the current rate decision, which seems obvious, but instead for any monetary policy forecasts as they try to anticipate where interest rates will be in 2022 and 2023. These expectations are likely to have a significant impact on gold, as investors try to understand how real the risk of inflation is and what the likely reaction of the Fed will be. Gold is in a wait and see mode as a result.

A clear move above $1,740 would provide the first positive signal, while a new fall below $1,700 will put gold back in the danger zone. That said, we have so far seen that as soon as the price dips below that key threshold, buyers have sprung into life and provided support to the bullion price.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades