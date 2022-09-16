Daily market commentary: Equity markets extend declines almost everywhere

European Shares

Equity markets extended declines almost everywhere on Friday, despite positive major economic data release from China overnight, as risk appetite weakens.

Investors continue to flee both debt and stock markets this week after the latest US CPI report made investors realise the current hawkish policy isn’t going to stop or slow-down anytime soon. The recent policy switch from the Fed and the ECB wasn’t really fully priced in by investors as many struggled to assess how long they would last and, with the recent economic data underlining mid to long-term threats, this led to the strong bearish price action we’ve seen this week.