AcadiaSoft teams up with Margin Reform and Margin Tonic to provide UMR compliance support

Risk and collateral management services provider, AcadiaSoft Inc. announced its new partnership with collateral management consultancy firms Margin Reform and Margin Tonic to assist clients with Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) compliance.
Fred Dassori, Head of Strategic Development at AcadiaSoft said:
The final initial margin phases will fall on mostly smaller firms with limited internal resources to manage all of the moving parts of UMR compliance.
We’re pleased to make it simple for our clients to access the expertise of both Margin Reform and Margin Tonic as we navigate the IM rules, addressing challenges and finding solutions together.
Margin Reform will provide clients with advice on strategy and insight across derivatives, repo and securities lending for the margin, collateral and legal domains. Margin Tonic will assist clients with defining, delivering and stimulating change within collateral and post-trade domains. The collaboration will allow clients to access a suite of UMR educational workshops, analysis, strategy advice, IT and operational change delivery, project management and training.
Shaun Murray, Managing Director, CEO of Margin Reform commented:
Our partnership with AcadiaSoft enables us to provide clients with a unique one-stop-shop for UMR compliance by bringing together two teams of collateral experts. Working together, we will help firms design and structure an approach to ensure a smooth ride towards UMR compliance.
Chris Watts, Co-founder and Director of Margin Tonic said:
AcadiaSoft has expanded the collateral industry’s central hub of technology solutions over the past ten years and continues to play a crucial role as the industry grapples with rising collateral costs and pending regulations. Our partnership will help clients accelerate their collateral transformation objectives, covering both IT and operational change, via our suite of expertise-led consultancy services.