IC Markets veteran Angus Walker moves to Global Prime

Executives June 19, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


IC Markets senior executive Angus Walker has moved to competitor Global Prime, where he will serve as a general manager.

Walker spent in IC Markets almost a decade, starting in sales in 2010. He became a director in 2015 and general manager in 2017.

Nick Twidale will take Walker’s place as General Manager at IC Markets.

Founded in 2012, Australia-based brokerage firm Global Prime has secured Angus Walker to help execute the company’s goals for growth. Recruited in October 2019, Walker has the task to expand the retails side of the brokerage.

 

