IC Markets veteran Angus Walker moves to Global Prime

Nick Twidale will take Walker’s place as General Manager at IC Markets.
Founded in 2012, Australia-based brokerage firm Global Prime has secured Angus Walker to help execute the company’s goals for growth. Recruited in October 2019, Walker has the task to expand the retails side of the brokerage.