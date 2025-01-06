Pepperstone Joins Forces with Aston Martin Aramco F1 in Multi-Year Partnership

Online brokerage Pepperstone has entered a long-term partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, becoming their official global forex and trading partner.

The multi-year collaboration was announced Monday, with Aston Martin Aramco saying it aligns the values of both organisations “to continually improve, break boundaries, and perform at the highest level in their respective arenas.”

The collaboration will see Pepperstone’s branding displayed on the AMR25 car, set to debut in the 2025 F1 season. With the growing audience of Formula 1, the branding will be expected to make more people aware of the Pepperstone platform.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director of Commercial at Aston Martin Aramco, stated: “This partnership reflects our shared commitment of pushing boundaries and redefining excellence, and we look forward to collaborating with Pepperstone to create unparalleled opportunities and drive impact in key global markets.”

Tamas Szabo, Group CEO of Pepperstone, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the mutual drive for success. “We are thrilled to work together and build a winning partnership that drives success both on and off the track, and we can’t wait to celebrate this at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, the first of the season and our home race.”

While no financial details were provided, Drive Sports Marketing states that “the cost of team sponsorship varies widely, but it is estimated to be in the range of $2 million to $50 million per year.”