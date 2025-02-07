FXBO Announces Brokeree Integration

On Friday, FXBO, a provider of CRM solutions for multi-asset brokers, announced its integration with Brokeree’s Social Trading for cTrader.

The integration will offer brokers a solution that combines copy trading services with client management tools.

The company explained that with the integration, brokers using cTrader can now access a copy trading platform and real-time client data monitoring, enhancing automation and engagement.

The system is said to let brokers set up automated workflows, notifying clients of account milestones, investment performance updates, and personalised trading recommendations.

For example, if a client’s copy trading account reaches a certain profit threshold or drawdown, the CRM can automatically trigger tailored messages.

Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO of FXBO, described the partnership as a “significant advancement for brokerages,” stating that the integration enables a “unified solution that enhances trading capabilities and client management.”

He added that the collaboration boosts client engagement and aligns with the growing demand for comprehensive, integrated solutions in the fast-paced trading industry.

Social Trading plays a central role in the integration, providing performance analytics, risk management tools, and a mobile app to enhance traders’ experience. Additionally, Brokeree recently introduced cross-platform support, allowing trading signals to be shared between MetaTrader and cTrader platforms.

Victor Ivanov, Brokeree’s Regional Head of Business Development (EMEA), said, “This innovation serves our clients’ interests and adheres to the market’s demand for integrated technologies and turnkey solutions.”

By funnelling detailed trading and account performance data into the broker’s CRM system, the integration allows brokers to analyse client behaviour, identify high-value traders, and optimise service offerings.