Exclusive Markets Opens Dubai Representative Office

Exclusive Markets said Monday that it has officially expanded its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with the opening of a new representative office in Dubai.

The company said it is also launching a special offer for Ramadan, offering traders the chance to win a VIP trip to Dubai and other prizes.

Dubai’s status as a global financial hub makes it a strategic location for expansion, according to the firm.

The company added that it allows it to better serve its rapidly growing client base in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Exclusive Markets said the new representative office will provide direct engagement with traders and partners.

“Dubai has emerged as a global financial powerhouse, offering beyond compare opportunities for brokerages,” said Lambros Lambrou, CEO of Exclusive Markets.

He added: “With our client base in the UAE and Saudi Arabia expanding fast, forming a local presence became a strategic necessity for us. This office allows us to support our traders better, reinforce regional partnerships, and support our commitment to an uninterrupted trading journey.”