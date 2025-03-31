CFI Launches CFI Prime for Institutional and Professional Traders

Brokerage firm CFI said last week that it has launched CFI Prime, a new division aimed at institutional and professional traders, offering bespoke liquidity solutions and advanced trading technology.

The company said CFI Prime provides access to deep liquidity pools sourced from Tier-1 banks and top Prime-of-Prime brokers.

The platform is also expected to deliver a broad range of asset classes through a single connection, while its low-latency hubs ensure fast execution.

“CFI Prime marks a significant milestone, enabling us to provide sophisticated services tailored specifically for institutional and professional traders,” said Hisham Mansour, co-founder and managing director at CFI. “Our focus is on equipping our clients with advanced tools and robust solutions that enhance their trading infrastructure and drive strategic advantages in global markets.”

The firm added that the new service features advanced trading platforms with customisable environments, high-speed infrastructure, and secure, low-latency execution.

It supports forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, indices, commodities, metals, cryptocurrencies, and more, ensuring broad market access.

Furthermore, through partnerships with technology providers, it aims to offer solutions tailored to the complex needs of institutional traders.