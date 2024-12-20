easyMarkets and Real Madrid Renew Collaboration Agreement

easyMarkets and Real Madrid announced this week that they have extended their partnership, continuing a collaboration that began in 2020.

The renewal was celebrated at an event attended by Nikos Antoniades, CEO of easyMarkets, and Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid’s Director of Institutional Relations.

The renewed alliance aims to deliver exclusive experiences for clients in key markets while promoting a shared ambition and a winning mentality.

Real Madrid, the most valuable football club in the world and a symbol of sporting excellence, is said to align with easyMarkets’ mission to lead in the competitive world of trading.

“We’re delighted to continue being the official trading partner of a top-level titan in the world’s most popular sport, like Real Madrid, who boast a history of excellence,” said Garen Meserlian, easyMarkets marketing director. “Real Madrid is the epitome of the winning mentality that easyMarkets looks to instil in the world of trading.”

Nikos Antoniades, CEO of easyMarkets, highlighted the mutual benefits of the partnership, stating: “Our association has been extremely fruitful so far for both organisations. Real Madrid’s long and victorious reputation is the perfect complement to easyMarkets, a company that has been in the CFD Brokerage industry for over 20 years.”