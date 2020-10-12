Black Diamond Forex LP, BDF Trading LP and Advanta FX operator to pay over $1.2 million penalty

The US Commodity and Futures Trading Commission announced that the court imposed a $1.2 million penalty on Michael Salerno and his companies Black Diamond Forex LP, BDF Trading LP and Advanta FX for fraudulently soliciting members of the public to become forex traders.

The court’s order from 24 September 2020 requires the defendants to pay $335,149 in restitution and a civil penalty of $894,000. The order also requires that Black Diamond Investment Group to pay $1,488 in disgorgement. Additionally, the order permanently prohibits the defendants from engaging in conduct that violates the Commodity Exchange Act, from registering with the CFTC and from trading in any CFTC-regulated markets.

CFTC brought the enforcement action on17 April 2018 to the court charging the defendants with fraudulent misrepresentations and misuse of funds.