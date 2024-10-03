Worldline and BOCHK Partner to Launch Open Platform Card Solution in Hong Kong

Payment services firm Worldline announced a partnership with the Bank of China (Hong Kong) (BOCHK) to launch its open platform card solution, Paysuite Essential Edition.

BOCHK is the first customer of Worldline’s innovative solution in Hong Kong.

The partnership is a step towards adopting open platform solutions in the payments industry, with BOCHK setting a precedent for other financial institutions in the region.

Worldline explained in its press release that Paysuite Essential Edition offers a safe and efficient alternative to legacy platforms, providing five core functions: issuing, acquiring, authorisation, switching, and routing.

By partnering with Worldline, BOCHK aims to enhance customer experience and expand its customer offering with a new Mastercard multi-currency debit card.

The solution is said to provide BOCHK with the ability to offer a more personalised experience for customers, with local support and compliance with Hong Kong banking industry requirements.

Worldline’s open platform card solution offers enhanced capabilities through API connectivity, reducing integration complexity and enabling seamless integration with other systems.

The portal allows banks to create or modify products themselves, enhancing flexibility, scalability, and control.

Noel Chow, Worldline’s Head of Financial Services Asia-Pacific, stated: “We are excited to partner with BOCHK, a prestigious bank in the region, to launch our new innovative solution Paysuite Essential Edition in Hong Kong. The partnership highlights the trust and confidence from leading financial institutions, in our innovative open platform solutions.”

Daniel Li, Chief Digital Officer of Personal Banking & Wealth Management at BOCHK, said: “BOCHK is pleased to partner with Worldline, known for its comprehensive innovative Fintech solution and unparalleled local support it offers, to provide our customers with the Mastercard multi-currency debit card powered by its Paysuite Essential Edition.”