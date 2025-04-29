LSEG Extends Cloud Collaboration with AWS

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announced an extension of its multi-year collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday, designating AWS as the preferred cloud provider for its Markets, Risk Intelligence and FTSE Russell divisions.

The renewed agreement builds on LSEG’s existing partnership with AWS and supports its long-term cloud strategy.

The firm explained that by continuing its migration of internal systems to the cloud, it aims to bolster resilience and security while accelerating the delivery of new services and products to clients.

Daniel Maguire, Group Head of Markets at LSEG, said: “Our ongoing collaboration with AWS is an important part of the Group’s cloud strategy. LSEG’s role as a leading global market infrastructure and data provider means that operational resilience is the foundation of everything we do – and cloud services are the cornerstone of our approach.”

LSEG’s Risk Intelligence division will use Amazon Bedrock to deliver risk analysis. Meanwhile, LSEG said FTSE Russell will continue to leverage AWS to provide access to historical, quantitative indices, improving market insight while lowering operational costs.

LSEG Markets will also utilise AWS Outposts to ensure scalable and resilient service delivery.

Tanuja Randery, Managing Director at AWS EMEA, commented: “We are excited about the opportunity to scale our work with LSEG and help drive innovation for their financial services customers and improve resilience.”