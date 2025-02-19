Euronext Expands into Fixed Income Derivatives on Main European Government Bonds

On Tuesday, Euronext announced the launch of fixed income derivatives on key European government bonds.

The company said the new products, set to go live in September 2025, will introduce the first-ever mini futures cash-settled on European government bonds, enhancing accessibility and flexibility for investors.

The expansion aims to meet the needs of retail investors, as well as asset managers and private investors.

It is expected to provide them with a granular tool for hedging or gaining exposure to sovereign debt markets.

The derivatives will be traded via Euronext’s Optiq platform, with liquidity supported by dedicated market makers and Euronext Clearing.

Euronext explained that the first phase of the initiative will launch futures contracts on the Euronext Derivatives Milan market, focusing on bonds such as Italy’s 10-year and 30-year BTPs, France’s OAT, Germany’s Bund, and Spain’s Bono.

This is expected to leverage Euronext’s established position in fixed income trading through MTS (institutional bond trading) and MOT (retail bond market), ensuring a strong liquidity base.

Anthony Attia, Global Head of Derivatives and Post Trade at Euronext, stated: “The launch of our fixed income derivatives is a pioneering step that highlights Euronext’s commitment to innovation and client-centric growth.”

The move forms part of Euronext’s “Innovate for Growth 2027” strategy, strengthening its derivatives franchise and positioning it as a leading hub for European-listed derivatives trading.