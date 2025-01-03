XTB Says Jan Byrski Has Resigned as Chairman of Supervisory Board

Polish retail FX and CFD broker XTB S.A. announced the resignation of its Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Jan Byrski on Thursday.

According to the company, Byrski’s departure will take effect on 15 January 2025 and is due to personal reasons.

XTB released a brief statement confirming the news but did not provide further details about the resignation or plans to appoint a successor.

Byrski has held the Chairman role since December 2021, during which time he has played a pivotal role in overseeing the company’s strategic direction.

Byrski is a distinguished academic and legal expert, serving as a professor of Economic Law at the Faculty of Finance at Kraków University of Economics.

In addition, the XTB website states Byrski specialises in financial innovation law, legal protection of information, and IT and TMT. He provides legal advice to companies and financial institutions operating on the Polish and international markets.

XTB has grown into a prominent player in the retail trading sector, offering a range of trading instruments, including forex, contracts for difference (CFDs), and stocks.