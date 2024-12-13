Marcus Chromik Joins Deutsche Bank as Chief Risk Officer

Deutsche Bank said Thursday that it has appointed Marcus Chromik as its new Chief Risk Officer and Member of the Management Board, effective 20 May 2025.

Chromik will succeed Olivier Vigneron, who will depart the bank upon the expiration of his contract on 19 May 2025. Vigneron recently informed Deutsche Bank that he would not seek an extension of his contract.

Chromik, a seasoned risk management professional with over two decades of experience in finance, will officially join Deutsche Bank’s Management Board on 1 May 2025.

He has previously served as Chief Risk Officer at Commerzbank for eight years and has held various senior roles in risk and capital markets since beginning his banking career at Postbank in 2004.

Deutsche Bank’s Supervisory Board Chairman, Alexander Wynaendts, commented: “We are delighted to announce a risk manager as highly regarded as Marcus Chromik as Deutsche Bank’s incoming Chief Risk Officer.”

Christian Sewing, Deutsche Bank’s CEO, echoed the sentiment, citing Chromik’s leadership reputation and extensive experience as essential assets in navigating the current global economic challenges.

Chromik, who holds a PhD in nuclear physics, said: “It is a great honour for me to join the Management Board of Deutsche Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in Europe and one of the very few truly global banks. I am looking forward to helping navigate the volatile and fast-changing economic environment that is expected in coming years.”