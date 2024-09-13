Finalto Appoints New CFO

On Thursday, prime brokerage Finalto announced the appointment of Simon Ormrod as its new Chief Financial Officer.

The news follows last week’s announcement that Finalto had appointed Pablo Quiroga Gomez as its Chief Operating Officer for the UK.

The company, which provides bespoke fintech and liquidity solutions, said in its press release that Ormrod will be responsible for overseeing the global finance team, ensuring the company’s financial health and supporting its ambitious growth plans.

Ormrod has extensive experience in finance, operations, and risk management and will look to play a crucial role in strengthening Finalto’s financial governance and regulatory compliance.

Matthew Maloney, Finalto Group CEO, said he is confident in Ormrod’s ability to contribute to the company’s success.

“Simon is a highly skilled CFO who has already demonstrated his ability to support our growth strategy. In this role, he will continue to elevate the Financial and operational governance required for a highly regulated multi asset trading business,” Maloney said.

Prior to joining Finalto, Ormrod served as Group CFO at Vantage Capital Markets. He also spent 14 years with Liquidnet Europe Limited, where he held various senior positions, including Executive Director, CFO, COO, and Global Head of Equities Business Management.

Ormrod commented: “This is an exciting time for Finalto, and I am looking forward to working with everyone in the Company and the executive team executing on the Company business plan.”