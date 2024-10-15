Quarter-century milestone: Deriv marks 25 years of fintech evolution

Deriv , a leading financial industry broker, is commemorating its 25th anniversary today, celebrating a quarter-century of expansion and industry leadership. This milestone coincides with exciting company developments, including a new co-leadership structure, the launch of new offices in the UK and Senegal, and several esteemed awards.

Deriv has evolved into a global frontrunner in the online trading sector, currently serving more than 2.5 million clients worldwide, with a monthly volume exceeding $650B. Its dedication to innovation has led to the introduction of new trading platforms, diverse asset classes, and comprehensive educational resources.

“Today is a big day for Deriv. When I step back and look at how much we have grown and achieved since we started out 25 years ago, there is a lot of pride in our successes”, said Jean-Yves Sireau. “This is exactly what keeps us focused on everything Deriv wants to achieve in the next 25 years.

Technology, particularly AI and automation tools, will remain crucial in future-proofing Deriv’s operations for 2025 and beyond. The emphasis is on enhancing system security, safeguarding customer data, and maintaining regulatory compliance. These innovations will continue to provide customers with an optimal experience, ensuring Deriv’s competitiveness in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Key achievements from Deriv’s 25th anniversary year:

Implementing a Dual Leadership model: Deriv made a significant shift in its management structure, elevating Rakshit Choudhary from COO to co-CEO alongside Deriv’s founder, Jean-Yves Sireau. This strategic change leveraged the diverse strengths and experiences of both leaders, enhancing critical decision-making as the company intensified its growth strategy.

A Year of Award Recognition: Underscoring its successes, Deriv received awards for its products, including ‘Affiliate Programme of the Year’ at the recent Forex Expo Dubai, ‘Best Customer Support’ at the Global Forex Awards, and ‘Most Trusted Broker’ and ‘Best Trading Experience (LATAM)’ at the Ultimate Fintech Global Awards 2024.

Accolades for People Investment: Deriv was acknowledged as a top employer, receiving prestigious recognitions including ‘Investors in People Platinum’ and ‘Great Place to Work’ certifications across seven offices, named one of ‘Cyprus’s Best Workplaces™ 2024’ and ‘Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services and Insurance 2024’ in the UK.

Expanding Global Presence: Deriv opened a second office in the UK (London) and established a new office in Rwanda.

“Being recognised for our commitment to trust and service in our 25th year is especially meaningful,” said Rakshit Choudhary, co-CEO at Deriv. “With our eyes firmly set on global expansion, our people and our values will continue to steer us on our mission to make trading accessible to anyone, anywhere.”

Committing to a Sustainable Future

As part of its commitment to the future, Deriv has outlined a long-term vision for social responsibility. Its aim is to support projects that contribute to global sustainability and community well-being.

Initiatives in 2024 included:

Supporting TECHO , a youth-led nonprofit in Asunción, Paraguay, focused on housing solutions for communities

Partnering with DuHope , a Rwandan NGO helping women in need of support ● Assisting Puttinu Cares , a children’s cancer support group in Malta

Supporting the Kahuna Patagonia expedition , which combined adventurous endeavors with scientific, and environmental research.

“Beyond 2024, Deriv will expand its social responsibility initiatives across the regions where it operates. We are committed to creating a better future, making a positive impact by serving local and global communities through action-based, scalable and sustainable initiatives,” added Sireau.

Looking forward: Preparing for the next 25 years

As Deriv reflects on its remarkable history, the company is poised to continue pushing boundaries for another 25 years and beyond. With a future-ready leadership model, client-centric focus, and a drive for innovation, Deriv is well-positioned for the next phase of growth.