Wedbush Selects Broadridge as Strategic Technology Platform Provider

Wedbush Securities has chosen Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. as its strategic technology platform provider, the firms announced Tuesday.

The collaboration is seen as a significant step in Wedbush’s effort to modernise its operations and accelerate growth in the rapidly evolving clearing, wealth, and fintech markets.

The partnership is expected to help Wedbush support new asset classes, enhance client and advisor experiences, and fuel digital innovation.

Wedbush’s decision to partner with Broadridge follows a comprehensive strategic evaluation.

The firm will integrate with Broadridge’s trading and post-trade capabilities, as well as its services for workflow, corporate actions, and regulatory reporting.

This technology upgrade is aimed at consolidating and automating operations, enabling Wedbush to attract new talent and deepen client engagement.

According to Gary Wedbush, CEO of Wedbush Securities, the move is key to delivering next-generation wealth, clearing, and fintech solutions.

“At Wedbush, our vision is to be at the forefront of delivering next-generation wealth, clearing and fintech solutions for our clients and partners, and having proven end-to-end, cutting-edge operations platforms is key to accomplishing that,” said Wedbush. ““By powering our technology evolution with Broadridge’s trusted solutions, we are taking a major step forward in consolidating and further automating our operations.”

Mike Alexander, President of Wealth Management at Broadridge, stated that Wedbush’s implementation reflects a broader industry shift toward digital transformation and operational consolidation.

Broadridge’s platform offers features such as a unified wealth data layer, standardised APIs, and AI-driven insights. It also supports emerging asset classes, including fractional shares and digital assets.