Cboe Launches Ad Campaign to ‘Spotlight the Power of Options’

Cboe Global Markets revealed that it has launched a worldwide advertising campaign aimed at highlighting the versatility and growth of options trading.

The initiative, titled “Life is Better With Options”, seeks to raise awareness among institutional and retail investors about how options can be used to manage risk, enhance returns and diversify portfolios.

The campaign, which debuted on U.S. television on Monday, will roll out across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific in the coming months, supported by digital placements on leading financial and mainstream media sites.

“Options trading has emerged as one of the most significant growth stories in global financial markets, as investors of all types increasingly turn to options to help hedge portfolio risks, enhance yield, and express their views on the market with precision,” said Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe.

U.S. options trading volumes have expanded every year since 2020, with contracts reaching 12.2 billion in 2024, up 63 per cent from four years earlier.

Cboe said it has sought to meet this demand through educational initiatives, including multilingual content from its Options Institute and expanded partnerships with retail brokerages worldwide.

“Cboe has launched an accompanying corporate brand campaign to highlight its heritage as the pioneer of listed U.S. options trading, along with its other landmark innovations such as the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) options,” the company stated.

Megan Goett, Cboe’s Chief Marketing Officer, commented: “Cboe created the world’s first U.S. options exchange more than 50 years ago, and today we continue to explore new and creative ways to showcase the potential benefits of this time-tested asset class.”