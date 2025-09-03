Nomura SPARX Subsidiary Invests in Community Platform Commune

Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc. (NSPI), a subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., announced Wednesday that an investment corporation it manages has acquired shares in Commune Inc.

The investment targets Commune’s “community success platform,” which enables organisations to foster better communication and engagement with both customers and employees.

The strategic move is said to be aimed at supporting Commune in its mission to “Shape the future of human relationship” through rational capital allocation.

Founded in 2018, Commune provides solutions that help companies build and manage communities with their customers, addressing marketing needs that traditional approaches often fail to meet.

Its platform also works to improve employee experiences and promotes a customer-centric management style by incorporating feedback directly into business decisions.

The investment from NSPI is expected to provide Commune with the capital needed to further develop these solutions and expand its reach.

This collaboration brings together Nomura’s established expertise in supporting unlisted companies with Commune’s innovative approach to community building.

By leveraging Commune’s platform, companies can enhance engagement, drive customer loyalty, and create more dynamic internal and external relationships.