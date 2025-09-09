Nuvei Partners with Early Warning Services to Integrate Paze Checkout

Nuvei has announced a partnership with Early Warning Services to bring Paze, a digital checkout solution, to U.S. merchants through its payments platform.

The move is said to be aimed at reducing friction in online transactions and addressing the high rate of cart abandonment.

Paze enables consumers to pay online using credit and debit cards already linked to participating banks and credit unions, without the need to manually input card details or create a new account.

The system uses tokenisation, replacing sensitive account numbers with unique tokens and dynamic identifiers, enhancing security by ensuring that merchants never see actual card numbers.

The integration will make Paze available to Nuvei’s extensive merchant network across the U.S., which processes billions of transactions annually.

The service is designed to help merchants cut down on checkout abandonment, a persistent issue in e-commerce where the average abandonment rate is nearly 71%, according to Statista.

“Friction at checkout remains one of digital commerce’s biggest challenges, and our merchants are always looking for better solutions,” said Phil Fayer, Chair and Chief Executive of Nuvei. “Partnering with Early Warning Services to bring Paze to checkout lets us deliver a faster, more convenient experience that’s already familiar to consumers through their bank or credit union.”

Eric Hoffman, Chief Partnerships Officer at Early Warning Services, added: “Nuvei’s scale and merchant network make them a strong partner to help expand the availability of Paze checkout to more online merchants and their consumers.”