Wise Expands Austin Hub with Major Office Growth

On Monday, Wise announced a major expansion of its North American hub in Austin, Texas, significantly increasing its office space in the city by 200% as it accelerates growth in the region.

The global money transfer and financial technology company will increase its footprint to 90,000 square feet across three floors in Domain Tower II, a technology hub in North Austin.

The site houses teams from engineering and product development to marketing and customer support, with Wise confirming that hiring will continue across all functions. The firm employs more than 700 people in the United States.

The new offices are said to be designed to foster collaboration and well-being, with dedicated wellness rooms, multi-faith spaces and quiet areas, alongside design features inspired by Austin’s culture and geography.

Isabel Naidoo, Chief People Officer at Wise, said: “The expansion of our Austin office hub is a powerful testament to the opportunity we have in North America. Austin’s dynamic and developing technology landscape serves as an exciting backdrop that will support the Wise team as we continue to build offerings that meet the international money needs of our growing customer base both locally and globally.”

Mayor of Austin Kirk Watson welcomed the move, saying: “Wise is a great example of the kind of innovative, high-growth businesses that make Austin a leading hub for tech companies. Its success highlights the strength of our ecosystem – one that fosters entrepreneurship, attracts investments and creates high-skilled jobs.”

The investment comes as Wise seeks to meet rising demand for faster, lower-cost cross-border payments.