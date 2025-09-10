Options Integrates Bruce ATS Data

Options Technology revealed on Tuesday that it has integrated market data from Bruce ATS into its global platform, expanding access to overnight trading and supporting the transition toward 24/5 equities markets.

The move is said to be designed to meet growing investor demand for continuous trading, particularly from Asia-Pacific participants who access U.S. equities during their local market hours.

Bruce ATS, which leverages Nasdaq’s data distribution, specialises in overnight trading and offers services including Bruce Last Sale for real-time trade prints, Bruce Best Bid & Offer snapshots, and Bruce Depth of Book for comprehensive order book visibility.

Options said the integration provides brokers, trading firms and vendors with dependable overnight pricing, faster time-to-market and a foothold in an increasingly global, round-the-clock trading environment.

Danny Moore, President and Chief Executive of Options, said: “The addition of Bruce ATS data to our platform is another step forward in delivering seamless, global market access.

Moore added that the integration “supports our clients in building true 24/7 trading capabilities, starting with overnight liquidity and extending toward a fully continuous trading environment.”

The announcement follows several recent developments at Options, including the launch of its NY3 data centre to bolster U.S. trading infrastructure, recognition as Equinix Emerging Partner of the Year, and the opening of a Hong Kong office to strengthen regional client support.