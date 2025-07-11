Deutsche Börse Sees Potential to Reduce Regulatory Complexity Following European Regulatory Changes

Deutsche Börse Group said in a press release on Friday that it sees new opportunities to streamline its operations and reduce regulatory complexity following recent European regulatory reforms and a strategic evaluation.

The group is now evaluating the return of banking licences held by two of its key subsidiaries: Eurex Clearing AG and Clearstream Banking AG.

The move comes after amendments to the European Central Bank’s Target guideline and changes to the Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR Refit).

Eurex Clearing, a major central counterparty (CCP) in the euro area, plans to access the revised Eurosystem overnight credit facility designed to provide liquidity during periods of market stress.

As a result, it is preparing to return its banking licence, which would no longer be required under the updated rules.

Similarly, Clearstream Banking AG in Frankfurt also intends to give up its banking licence. The decision would allow it to focus more closely on its core activities as a central securities depository, such as new issuance services, settlement, and asset servicing.

Deutsche Börse said Clearstream Banking S.A. will retain its CRR licence and continue to operate as the group’s service CSD.

“As a full-service Financial Market Infrastructure group, we continually seek opportunities to reduce regulatory complexity and increase efficiency,” said Deutsche Börse CEO Stephan Leithner. He added that these changes align with the broader goal of enhancing the global competitiveness of Europe’s financial markets.