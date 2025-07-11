Exness Connect: Inaugural global summit unites 350+ partners for stronger bonds

Exness, a leading multi-asset broker, recently concluded its inaugural global partner summit, Exness Connect. The event brought together over 350 top partners and affiliates from across Asia, LATAM, MENA, and other regions for a week dedicated to strengthening relationships, sharing strategic insights, and, crucially, empowering partners to significantly boost their business growth and earnings through the Exness Partnership Programs.

In an industry often dominated by digital screens, Exness emphasized the power of human connection. The five-day summit, held from 18 to 22 June, served as a dynamic platform for connection and collaboration. With 19 distinguished speakers and panelists on stage, and 200 dedicated Exness employees on hand, the atmosphere was charged with shared ambition and a clear focus on the future of affiliate marketing in the financial sector.

At the heart of Exness Connect was a strong belief in face-to-face interaction. This wasn’t just another online webinar; it was about real people making real connections. The event’s highlight? Dedicated 1-to-1 meetings between Exness affiliate top partners and their Exness affiliate managers. These weren’t generic chats; they were personalized, in-depth sessions delving into each partner’s past and present performance, traffic score analysis, and custom-tailored strategies designed to ignite growth for their businesses in 2025 with the Exness Affiliate Program. It’s this kind of direct engagement that often gets lost in the digital shuffle.

“The 1-to-1 meetings at Exness Connect were invaluable,” stated Jana Ivanov, Affiliate Marketing Lead in Affiliates Marketing at Exness. “They allowed our affiliate managers to really drill down into the specific needs of each of our Exness affiliate partners, offering tailored strategies that we believe will significantly boost their performance within the Exness Affiliate Program.”

Beyond the strategic discussions, the agenda featured insightful panel discussions on critical areas such as marketing and CRS, payments, partnerships, and trading. Keynote speeches by Exness CEO, Petr Valov, and CEO of Exness Investment Bank, David Moyes, highlighted Exness’ 15 years of growth and commitment to empowering partners as central to its innovation and leadership. The booth experience, from the trading zone and partnership hub to payments and customer support, gave Exness affiliates a deeper understanding of Exness’ advanced tools and competitive edge.

Recognizing the importance of networking and fostering a vibrant community, Exness Connect also incorporated engaging entertainment and ample opportunities for partners to connect informally. From an exclusive tour of the Exness office to social gatherings, partners were able to forge new connections and strengthen existing ones, creating new opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth.

Exness Connect reaffirmed Exness’ unwavering commitment to its partners, equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and, most importantly, the personal connections needed to maximize their earning potential and thrive in the ever-evolving affiliate landscape. This inaugural event has clearly set the bar, cementing the vital role of direct, human interaction in driving affiliate growth within the Exness Affiliate Program.