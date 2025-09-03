TXSE Launches Oculon Intelligence to Bolster U.S. Market Compliance and Efficiency

TXSE Group Inc., the parent company of the Texas Stock Exchange LLC, unveiled Oculon Intelligence on Wednesday, an AI-driven market intelligence platform designed to help financial firms strengthen compliance, enhance trading performance and improve investor outcomes.

The firm said Oculon Intelligence is built with military-grade security, offering execution analytics, regulatory reporting, and multi-product surveillance across equities and options.

The platform, developed with input from leading financial institutions, aims to help firms adapt to stricter U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules, including Rule 605 on execution quality and Rule 606 on order routing disclosures.

“Oculon Intelligence gives market participants the infrastructure they need to turn compliance into a competitive edge,” said Ovi Montemayor, president of Oculon Intelligence.

Montemayor, formerly of Charles Schwab, brings two decades of experience in market structure and trading operations.

The platform uses agentic AI tools, enhanced with large language models, to manage high-frequency data ingestion and analytics.

According to TXSE, this will allow firms to refine execution strategies while meeting new reporting obligations that significantly expand the scope of required disclosures.

David Saltiel, senior vice president at Oculon Intelligence and a former acting director of the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets, said: “The competitive and regulatory environment is evolving quickly. Firms need tools that provide flexibility and the highest level of data protection. Oculon Intelligence is built to help firms adapt to this future and improve market efficiency.”

Based in Dallas, Oculon Intelligence operates independently as part of TXSE Group.