PayPal Launches Personalised Payment Links in New Peer-to-Peer Push

This week, PayPal unveiled “PayPal links,” a feature allowing users to send and receive money through personalised, one-time links that can be shared across messaging apps, emails, and chats.

The service launches on Monday in the U.S., with expansion to the U.K., Italy and other markets set for later this month.

The move follows the company’s rollout of PayPal World, a platform designed to connect major digital payment systems and wallets globally.

Diego Scotti, General Manager of PayPal’s Consumer Group, said the update marked a significant evolution for the payments firm.

“For 25 years, PayPal has revolutionised how money moves between people. Now, we’re taking the next major step,” he said. “Whether you’re texting, messaging, or emailing, now your money follows your conversations.”

As part of the upgrade, PayPal will soon integrate crypto directly into its new peer-to-peer (P2P) payment flow. U.S. users will be able to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD and other digital assets via PayPal, Venmo and an increasing number of global wallets supporting cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

The company highlighted that personal transfers through PayPal and Venmo remain exempt from 1099-K reporting, ensuring gifts, reimbursements and expense-sharing are not subject to tax forms.

PayPal said P2P remains central to its consumer strategy, driving user engagement and ecosystem growth. P2P and other consumer payment volume rose 10% year-on-year in the second quarter, with Venmo recording its strongest growth in three years.

With PayPal World providing cross-border interoperability, the company said P2P adoption is set for further acceleration.