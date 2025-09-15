Darwinex Launches Dedicated Crypto CFD Account for Traders

Darwinex has announced the launch of a new Crypto CFD Account, giving traders direct access to some of the most in-demand digital assets through contracts for difference.

Available via the MT5 platform, the account supports trading in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, XRP, BNB and Dogecoin.

Darwinex said the product allows traders to go long or short, enabling them to take advantage of both rising and falling markets.

According to the firm, the account offers diversification by keeping cryptocurrency CFD strategies separate from traditional CFD portfolios.

Traders can also access digital markets without holding the underlying assets, while benefiting from Darwinex execution standards and capital-raising opportunities.

Crypto CFD trading is currently available 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday, with Darwinex monitoring performance before considering a move to 24/7 access.

The account is open to retail and professional clients under Darwinex EU and Darwinex Global, and to professional clients under Darwinex UK. Spanish residents must either hold an active Darwinex account or qualify as professional clients to participate.

Darwinex also said “Crypto CFDs provide a new way to attract seed and investor capital,” while also giving market participants an opportunity to expand their trading strategies in fast-moving digital assets.

The launch marks Darwinex’s latest expansion in product offering, reflecting growing demand for cryptocurrency exposure within regulated trading frameworks.