Plus500 Expands Futures Clearing with ICE Clear Europe Membership

Plus500 has secured a new clearing membership with ICE Clear Europe, strengthening its global futures business and extending access to European markets.

The fintech group, which operates proprietary technology-based trading platforms, said the membership would allow it to broaden clearing services across multiple asset classes and offer customers a more seamless trading experience.

The move is expected to build on Plus500’s ICE Clear US membership, obtained earlier this year, and is part of the company’s strategy to expand its infrastructure for listed derivatives.

Through ICE Clear Europe, Plus500 will now be able to provide regulated access to European futures markets, including energy and carbon products such as power, gas and carbon futures and options.

The firm said the membership also optimises cost efficiencies while unlocking opportunities to serve a wider and more diversified B2B customer base.

In recent years, Plus500 has built a global clearing footprint through memberships with major clearing houses including CME Group exchanges, Eurex and MGEX.

The company said this portfolio of memberships creates a holistic clearing offering, enhancing its ability to support both institutional and retail clients across international markets.

David Zruia, Chief Executive of Plus500, said: “We are extremely pleased to secure our membership of ICE Clear Europe, which complements our existing ICE Clear US membership. As we continue to evolve into a provider of global market infrastructure, clearing memberships remain a key pillar of Plus500’s growth strategy for our global futures business.”