Beeks Group Invests in Liquid-Markets-Solutions to Boost Ultra-Low-Latency Capabilities

Beeks Group has taken a strategic stake in Liquid-Markets-Solutions (LMS) in a deal that strengthens its position in ultra-low-latency trading infrastructure through the adoption of LMS’ ÜberNIC technology.

The company said its seven-figure investment will allow Beeks to integrate ÜberNIC, an FPGA-based Ethernet adapter delivering sub-microsecond latency and deterministic performance, into its managed services.

The firm said the move aligns with its commitment to enhancing execution speeds and reliability for institutional clients operating in latency-sensitive environments.

ÜberNIC offers advanced features including Compute Express Link, White Rabbit precision timing, SmartNIC programmability, and PCIe Gen 5 support, all within a single PCIe-slot footprint.

Beeks said these capabilities will enable it to expand its infrastructure across global financial hubs while providing greater efficiency and precision for banks, exchanges, trading venues, asset managers, and algorithmic trading firms.

“This investment reflects our careful and deliberate approach to strengthening Beeks’ infrastructure offering for capital markets,” said Gordon McArthur, Chief Executive of Beeks Group. “Integrating ÜberNIC technology will help us deliver even greater execution speeds and predictability for our clients’ trading strategies.”

The agreement also gives Beeks exclusive access to ÜberNIC for the managed financial services data centre segment, marking the first time it has introduced a multi-function plug-and-play FPGA solution into its portfolio.

Seth Friedman, Chief Executive of LMS, said: “I’m excited by Beeks’ vision to embrace and globally deploy ÜberNIC’s unique features for the Financial Services Industry. The LMS team is excited to work with Beeks to bring our shared vision to fruition.”