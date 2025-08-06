FxPro Adds Figma Stock Following Record-Breaking Market Debut

FxPro announced Tuesday that Figma, the cloud-based design and collaboration platform, is now available for trading on its CFD platform.

The move follows Figma’s U.S. market debut on 31 July, which saw shares surge 250% on the first day of trading.

Priced at $33 per share in its initial public offering, Figma closed at $115.50 on day one, valuing the company at around $68 billion. However, it has since declined and now trades just above the $79 mark.

According to Bloomberg, Figma’s debut marked the largest first-day gain in more than three decades for a U.S.-listed firm raising over $1 billion.

Founded in 2012 by Dylan Field, Figma has become a widely used tool among design and product teams at major tech firms, including Google, Microsoft, Netflix and Uber.

Its strong IPO performance has fuelled speculation of renewed momentum in the broader IPO market, which has remained subdued since 2022.

FxPro traders can now go long or short on Figma via contracts for difference (CFDs), with access through MetaTrader 5 or the FxPro app and webtrader. The platform offers fractional trading from as little as 0.01 shares.

FxPro described Figma as a “stock to watch,” citing strong growth potential and continued investor interest in collaborative cloud-based software solutions.

However, the company rightly cautioned retail investors to be aware of the risks associated with leveraged products, noting that 77% of retail accounts lose money when trading CFDs and spread betting with the provider.