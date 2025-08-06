Cboe Surpasses 1,000 U.S. ETF Listings as Demand for Options and Crypto Strategies Grows

Cboe Global Markets has surpassed 1,000 exchange-traded fund (ETF) listings in the U.S., marking a milestone for the derivatives and securities exchange operator.

Cboe becomes only the second U.S. venue to cross the threshold, solidifying its position as a key player in the expanding ETF ecosystem.

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. has welcomed 185 new ETFs so far in 2025, spanning derivatives, global equities, fixed income and cryptocurrency-based strategies.

U.S. ETF listings on the platform have grown over 70% since the start of 2023, driven by increasing demand for actively managed and option-based products.

“Reaching 1,000 ETF listings is a testament to the industry-leading advancements Cboe has championed,” said Victor Werny, Head of North American ETP Listings at Cboe.

“New products look to incorporate more sophisticated strategies and alternative asset classes, such as option-based and cryptocurrency ETFs.”

Derivative-based ETFs now account for over 40% of all new U.S. listings this year. Cboe lists more than 40 cryptocurrency ETFs, including outcome-based bitcoin funds.

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, said: “Surpassing 1,000 listings isn’t just a milestone for Cboe, it’s a powerful signal that the market is evolving to meet the bold ideas shaping our world.”

Cboe now lists more than 1,400 ETFs across its global exchanges in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., the EU and Australia, highlighting its growing international footprint in the ETF space.