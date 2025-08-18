PayLaterr and Experian Partner to Enhance Fraud Detection

PayLaterr announced last week that it has formed a strategic partnership with Experian to strengthen its fraud detection capabilities and broaden access to smarter financial tools through the use of alternative data.

The collaboration will see PayLaterr, a platform that allows consumers to spread the cost of essential bills, integrate Experian’s fraud prevention and credit data technology into its systems.

The company said this will enable it to detect and prevent fraudulent activity in real time and improve identity verification during onboarding.

In addition, PayLaterr said it will be able to leverage non-traditional data points such as utility payments, rental history and subscription behaviour.

This is said to be designed to provide a clearer picture of financial habits, particularly for consumers who lack a traditional credit history.

“Our mission at PayLaterr is to make bill payments easier and more accessible for everyone,” said Akeem Egbeyemi, CEO of PayLaterr.

“Partnering with Experian gives us the tools to protect our platform from fraud and empower a broader customer base with smarter, more inclusive budgeting insights. This is a major step forward in our goal to help people take control of their financial lives.”

Experian’s Shelleyanne Rein, vice president of partnerships, said: “By combining our fraud prevention and alternative data capabilities, we’re enabling safer transactions and helping more consumers manage their money with confidence.”

The integration of Experian’s technology is already underway and is expected to be available to all PayLaterr users by autumn 2025.